SCARBOROUGH – Gilman “Jerry” Angier, 82, of Scarborough passed on June 19, 2024.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Lunch reception to follow.

To view Jerry’s full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »