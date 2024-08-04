CAPE ELIZABETH – Mary Margaret Hyland, 80, of Cape Elizabeth, passed on July 9, 2024.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1943 to Katherine and Rodney Hanson of Kennebunk. She attended the Gorham State Teachers College and became a school teacher after graduating.

She felt an even stronger calling and left teaching to raise her son Michael and daughter Melissa as a full time mother. She provided a great home with all of the special touches of an excellent mom.

Later she became the accountant for the family small business. She worked that position until she retired to become a full time grandmother to her grandson, Anthony Hyland whom she took every week for a night and spoiled him appropriately.

She loved traveling and visited many sites around the world, such as the Parthenon, the Grand Canyon, and Machu Picchu, returning with many stories to tell.

Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa.

She is survived by her husband John; son, Michael; grandson, Anthony, and daughter-in-law, Patricia.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 9 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Cape Elizabeth. Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity you feel strongly about.

