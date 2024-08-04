Libby Jr., Richard “Dick” 89, of Saco, Aug. 1, 2024. Service, Aug. 8, 11 a.m., St. Demetrios Orthodox Cemetery, Biddeford. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Libby Jr., Richard “Dick” 89, of Saco, Aug. 1, 2024. Service, Aug. 8, 11 a.m., St. Demetrios Orthodox Cemetery, ...
Libby Jr., Richard “Dick” 89, of Saco, Aug. 1, 2024. Service, Aug. 8, 11 a.m., St. Demetrios Orthodox Cemetery, Biddeford. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.