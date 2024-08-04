BASEBALL

The Erie SeaWolves drew two bases-loaded walks in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and Jake Holton added a home run in the ninth as the Portland Sea Dogs had nine-game winning streak snapped with a 5-3 loss Sunday at Hadlock Field.

Portland took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Luis Ravelo and a sacrifice fly by Corey Rosier.

Erie tied it with single runs in the fourth and sixth.

The Sea Dogs got their final run in the bottom of the eighth when Kristian Campbell doubled and scored on a single by Blaze Jordan.

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

NFL: Washington Commanders Coach Dan Quinn confirmed that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will play in the team’s first preseason game Saturday at the New York Jets, but did not say if Daniels would start or how much the No. 2 overall draft pick would play.

Daniels, 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, has been splitting training camp snaps with veteran Marcus Mariota.

COLLEGES: Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s new head coach, is facing allegations he violated NCAA rules related to an investigation into impermissible scouting and sign-stealing that hung over the program through its run to last season’s national championship.

Moore is accused of deleting text messages from Connor Stalions – the former low-level recruiting staffer who coordinated an off-campus, advanced-scouting operation – around the time the investigation was opened.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »