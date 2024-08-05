The impact that rock n’ roll music has made in all our lives is massive and its lasting popularity continues to boost the Oldies Dance Group in its mission to support the Ronald McDonald House of Portland.

The latest Rock n’ Roll Dance staged by the Oldies Dance Group in April in Biddeford sold 330 tickets in just 10 days and earned $5,944, making the amount that the Oldies Dance Group has raised in hosting 23 dances over 16 years for the Ronald McDonald House to a total of $116,033. The Ronald McDonald House provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients in Maine and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and enables family centered care to ensure that family members are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

“We are blessed with a loyal following from throughout Southern Maine who have attended the Rock n’ Roll dances through the years, and we thank all the individuals and businesses who demonstrate their commitment to assisting sick children and their families by making a donation,” said Bruce Martin, Oldies Dance Group organizer. “Everything we do is to support the Ronald McDonald House of Portland and we’re so grateful for the community’s generosity in helping us to do that.”

Martin said that the Rock n’ Roll dances are held twice a year, in the spring and in the fall, and are more than just typical fundraisers.

“The popularity of this dance is evident by how many people attend every time it is held,” Martin said. “For many people, rock n’ roll music is the soundtrack of their lives. They know and love this music. It’s part of the fabric of their lives. They know all the words to these classic songs by heart and all the singers and bands. Some people just come to listen to the music or to socialize with their friends while many others pack the dance floor song after song because they love to dance and support the work of the Ronald McDonald House.”

Music played during each dance ranges from 1950s favorites from Elvis Presley and others to popular 1980s tunes, and a few country classics too.

According to Martin, the demand for tickets to these dances is constant and he regularly receives calls from throughout Maine and those living in nearby states wanting to purchase tickets.

“I think it’s because rock n’ roll music truly connects people of all ages and walks of life,” Martin said. “Each dance is an event and loads of fun. They are filled with music that really get people up out of their seats and headed out onto the dance floor.”

Area businesses and individual supporters making donations for the Oldies Dance Group’s 23rd dance included Deering Lumber; Alicia Stonebreaker; All About Time; Sunset Bar and Grill; The Beemans; The Kindlers; Connie Vadnais; NAPA Sanford; Sanford Sewing; Gorham Sand and Gravel: Run of the Mill; Copy It; Eagles; Lords Seafood; Quiet Riot Band; and 4 Generation Barbers.

The next Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance will be the 24th dance hosted by the Oldies Dance Group and will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Eagle’s Hall, 57 Birch St., Biddeford. Tickets are just $10 and sell out quickly as seating is limited. The Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance is the largest community fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Maine.

“If you’re thinking of coming to the dance, I strongly encourage you to call soon because these tickets sell out very quickly,” Martin said. “Within days all of the tickets are gone and that’s a testament to how popular these truly dances are.”

For additional information, to purchase tickets or to volunteer to help, call 207-284-4692.

