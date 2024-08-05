Curtis Memorial Library will host Chewonki on Thursday for a tide pool touch tank demonstration. There will be sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Morrell Meeting Room. Participants can dip their hands into the three zones of Maine’s rocky intertidal ecosystem and touch some of the ocean’s most magnificent species. Which species can endure the waves, tides and temperature changes of the rocky coast? The tide pool is home to a variety of species whose unique adaptations allow them to maintain stability in a world that is in a constant state of change. Suggested for ages 6-11. Visit curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/12015902 to register. Courtesy of Curtis Memorial Library
