POLAND — Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in a near-drowning Saturday at Range Pond State Park.

Chief Deputy William Gagne said his office could not offer any more information at this time.

“It is a medical event, and we are not releasing the name of the victim,” Gagne said, adding there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use surrounding the unidentified 21-year-old male. “I think they swam out too far and he got tired and when he tried to return, he couldn’t, and he went underwater until he was located and brought to shore.”

Poland Fire Rescue Capt. Shawn Hazelton said Saturday that a call for a reported drowning at the Range Pond boat launch came around 2:10 p.m.

Gagne said in a Sunday press release that the victim was swimming with friends when fatigue overcame him and he decided to swim to shore.

On the way back to shore, the victim went underwater and remained there between five and 10 minutes before friends located him and brought him back to shore.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition on Sunday, Gagne said.

A handful of witnesses took to social media over the weekend, sharing some of their experiences.

Jamie Doherty of Auburn said his brother pulled the victim from the water and his wife performed CPR.

“I didn’t hear the commotion as we were there in the private area for (a) family event and I was up at the hut,” Doherty commented on a post. “I got word from my dad that something happened and went down to find my wife doing CPR. She’s been in EMS for years, so it was definitely her arena, we just hope this young man makes it.”

Mary Dowling of Berwick said in a comment that the experience was traumatic for her, and not knowing the outcome is difficult.

“I still don’t know if he is dead or alive. He was in the water a long time and there was a lot of confusion around his recovery from the water,” Dowling said. “They did CPR until the ambulance took him away. I just kept thinking about his parents and what (they are) going to do when they find out. He was there with a bunch of other young people.”

Doherty and Dowling did not respond to Sun Journal inquiries before press time.

