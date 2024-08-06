OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Kenneth W. Beauchaine of Old Orchard Beach passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 2, 2024 at the age of 82. He was born in Laconia, NH on May 30, 1942, a son of Kenneth and Eunice (Grant) Beauchaine.

He married his wife Elsa Sanderson on Dec. 18, 1965 and their journey together began.

He enjoyed golf whether he was playing, watching it on television or just talking about golf with his friends. He also liked fishing and gardening. Ken was very social, always loved to spend time with his family and friends on any occasion. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by his wife Elsa Beauchaine on April 12, 2018 and by siblings Donna McGrath and William Beauchaine.

He is survived by two daughters Karen Pluhar and husband Steven and Kristie Giles and husband Skip. He is also survived by four grandchildren Wesley Pluhar and wife Jackie, Julia Pluhar, Rick Giles and Katelyn Larochelle and Sarah Giles and Joseph Kupczewski; as well as nieces and nephews.

﻿A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be private in Union Cemetery in Laconia, NH.

﻿To view Ken’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please consider donations in Ken’s name to:

the American Heart Association

PO Box 840692

Dallas, TX 75284-0692

﻿

