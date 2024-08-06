Westbrook’s free downtown parking garage successfully weathered heavy rains Sunday after reopening Aug. 1 following repairs to flood-damaged electrical components last month.

Westbrook received about 3 inches of rain Sunday, according to meteorologist John Cannon at the National Weather Service in Gray.

“The garage did stay open and there was slight water damage to the fire alarm pull stations, which is being addressed under warranty as we speak,” Westbrook Fire Chief Steve Sloan said in an email to the American Journal Monday.

The $21 million dollar garage on Vertical Way linking William Clarke Drive and Mechanic Street was shut down for 18 days in July by a downpour.

Assistant City Administrator and City Clerk Angela Holmes said in an email to the American Journal Aug. 2 that areas of “critical concern” affecting garage operations have been addressed.

Holmes said it includes “enhancing the sealing around electrical devices and sealing around the fire alarm fixtures to prevent moisture from entering.

“In addition, the transformers have been raised off the ground to prevent water from the garage floor from seeping into and damaging those components,” Holmes said, but she added that some roof drainage work needs to be completed.

Holmes early this week did not have immediate cost of repairs to get the garage up and running after a severe July storm.

“We know that most of the expenses will be covered through insurance and that certain damaged elements are covered by warranty,” Holmes said.

Sloan last month told the American Journal that the city had received an inch and a half of rain in 15 minutes on July 13 and storm drains didn’t handle the downpour. A security guard reported smoke coming from the garage electrical room and public safety officials ordered power cut to the building.

No one was reported injured.

In the latest storm, flooded streets in Westbrook Sunday were treacherous, according to social media postings, causing some cars to stall out or hydroplane in the parking garage area. Elsewhere in Westbrook, Cannon said there were reports of a foot of water over Warren Avenue.

The four-story garage opened at the end of May after months of delay that the city then attributed to unavailable electrical parts.

