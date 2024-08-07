SCARBOROUGH – Susan B. (Roach) Aleschus, 78, passed away at Gosnell Hospice House on August 1, 2024. She was born in Albany, NY on Dec. 6, 1945, daughter to the late Robert and Anna (Danish) Roach.

Susan worked for the NYS Division of the Budget for over 30 years before she retired. She loved to travel, read, be with her family and spend time with her long-time friends, Joan Hope, Debra Johnson, Barbara Bebe and Elsa Magee.

Susan is survived by her loving daughter, Shanna Fitzpatrick, and her caring husband, Kevin Fitzpatrick. She leaves behind her cherished granddaughters, Amanda Fitzpatrick and Hannah Fitzpatrick; a niece, Susanne Sample-Brown; great nephews, Geoffrey Sample and Preslee Brown and their children. She was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Sample, and her husband James Sample.

Susan meant the world to her family and they were blessed to have spent the last several years with her in Maine. She loved her daily walks, scratch offs, making Christmas cookies, reclining with Coco and making conversation with everyone she met.

Per Susan’s request, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To view Susan’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made in her memory to:

PSL Services / Strive

39 Darling Ave.

South Portland, ME 04106

