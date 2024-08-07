FALMOUTH – Katherine Avis Hyland (aka Mimi), 82, of Falmouth, passed from this life peacefully at her residence on July 23, 2024, surrounded by her family. Katherine was born in Portland on Nov. 7, 1941, the daughter of Howard C. and Katherine Jones Eaton. Katherine graduated from Portland High School in 1960.

Kathy married Christian in February 1965 and was married 50 years. She spent many years employed as a caregiver by the Marshall and Drake families. She had a great sense of humor, quick wit and had a natural ability of bringing people together and making them feel welcome. Kathy had a love of family, good food, fun, and the ocean. Kathy also loved knitting baby blankets, beach days at Town Landing, Sisters Days at East End Beach, Elvis and her dog Betty.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents; husband Christian, and her sisters Nadine Christensen, Cherrianne Gorham, Dianne Murphy, Darryl Welch, Joanne, Jeanine, her brother Howard Jr.; and her “adopted” son Chester Lane. She is survived by her sister Robyn Southerland; daughters, Terry Babb (Gary), Vicky Collins, Christine (Teeny) Hyland, her sons, Ronald (Bubba) Collins (Terri), John Collins and Christian Hyland and Tony Bromhead (aka her British son); and her ten grandchildren, Melissa (Dion), Katie (Shayne), Amanda (Ben), Michael, Nate, Matthew, Alec, Taylor, Olivia and Kiki; as well as great grandchildren, Natasha (Jack), Desmond, Davion, Dylon, Donovan, Talia, Brighton, Blake and Erza; and two great great-grandchildren, Keaton and Khaleesi.

Special thanks to her sister Robyn Southerland for taking such great care of her for the last few years.

