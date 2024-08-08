Gearing up for Community Day

Registrations of units, floats and individuals are still open for the annual Community Day parade on Aug. 17, according to Town Clerk John Myers.

Community Day, with a Play Every Day 5K road race, is held in conjunction with the Hollis-Buxton Dorcas Society Fest and the Tory Hill Meeting House lawn fair with crafts and hot dog lunch. All events are at historic Tory Hill, at the intersection of routes 202 and 112.

The parade theme this year is “Calling all Friendly Ghouls and Goblins” and Myers has listed 21 registrations as of July 26, including Girl Scouts Troop 1354, Cub Scout Pack 349, Buxton Toy Box and Chandler’s Military Band.

The Dorcas Fest at the Royal Brewster mansion includes a classic car show and a Mallett Brothers Band concert.

To register for the parade, call Myers at 929-6171 or email jmyers@buxton.me.us. For more information about Dorcas Fest, call 929-6495. To register for the road race, go to buxtonrec.com.

