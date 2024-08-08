PORTLAND – Linda A. Cleaves, 79, a resident at Seaside Skilled Rehabilitation Center, passed away on July 25, 2024, in Portland.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street, Yarmouth.
A complete obituary can be found at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.