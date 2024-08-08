PORTLAND – Linda A. Cleaves, 79, a resident at Seaside Skilled Rehabilitation Center, passed away on July 25, 2024, in Portland.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street, Yarmouth.

A complete obituary can be found at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.

