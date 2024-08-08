Cleaves, Linda A. 79, of Portland, July 25. Graveside service,, 2 p.m, August 14, Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street, Yarmouth.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Cleaves, Linda A. 79, of Portland, July 25. Graveside service,, 2 p.m, August 14, Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street, Yarmouth. ...
Cleaves, Linda A. 79, of Portland, July 25. Graveside service,, 2 p.m, August 14, Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street, Yarmouth.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.