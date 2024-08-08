PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career, announced his retirement on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Foles was a third-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2012 and played five years over two stints in Philadelphia.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle,” Foles said in a statement released by the team. “The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey.”

Foles’ career reached its height after he replaced an injured Carson Wentz late in the 2017 regular season and was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to a 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns but is best remembered for the “Philly Special.” On fourth and goal inside the Patriots 5, Foles floated from behind center to behind the right tackle before the snap, leaving running back Corey Clement alone in the backfield. Clement took the snap and Foles hesitated before running undefended into the end zone. Clement pitched to tight end Trey Burton, who flipped a short pass to Foles for a 22-12 halftime lead.

Foles made the Pro Bowl in 2013 after throwing seven touchdowns in a win at Oakland, leading the league in passer rating (119.2) and posting an NFL single-season record TD-to-interception ratio of 27-2. He was the first quarterback to record 20-plus passing touchdowns in a season with no more than two interceptions.

Foles played for five other teams, with his last appearance Jan. 1, 2023, for the Indianapolis Colts.

BEARS: Caleb Williams will see his first NFL game action Saturday when Chicago plays at Buffalo.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday that the quarterback will start the team’s second preseason game, along with all other starters who are healthy.

VIKINGS: Minnesota will start Sam Darnold at quarterback in its exhibition opener, before giving rookie J.J. McCarthy his first NFL game action.

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell kept almost all of the starters out of preseason games over his first two years, but he said on Thursday that the majority of the healthy players on the roster would see time in the exhibition game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

JETS: Coach Robert Saleh decided Thursday that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers would sit out the team’s joint practice with the Washington Commanders as a precaution because of inclement weather.

“He’s taken every rep in practice, so I just felt like it’s just unnecessary,” Saleh said. “Call it overprotection, but it’s just the decision I made.”

TITANS: Tennessee Coach Brian Callahan said Thursday that Titans cornerback Caleb Farley will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The No. 22 pick overall in the 2021 draft left practices during the weekend early after feeling tightness in his hamstring. Farley left Wednesday’s practice after one-on-one drills and wasn’t on the practice field Thursday.

49ERS: San Francisco placed defensive end Drake Jackson on a season-ending injury list in the latest setback for the team’s 2022 second-round pick.

Jackson, with a knee injury, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Thursday, clearing a roster spot and forcing Jackson to be shut down for the entire season.

SAINTS: New Orleans linebacker Pete Werner has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $25 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Werner is entering his fourth NFL season since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

