people on the move

NEW HIRES

IIS Financial Services has hired Colby Perigo as client planning associate and Sam Brodeur as a marketing and administrative assistant. Perigo previously worked as a client service associate at Essential Planning LLC and holds a bachelor’s of kinesiology from The University of Maine at Orono and a master of business administration from Husson University. Brodeur recently graduated with a bachelor’s in business entrepreneurship from Endicott College.

HM Payson has hired two people for the company’s financial planning group. Colin Greening is a portfolio manager and Camille White is a relationship manager. Greening is a former professional hockey player with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators and previously worked at Chenmark Holdings. White was the chief operating officer of Reveler Development and has worked in commercial real estate for a decade.

The John T. Gorman Foundation hired Jean Cousins as a program associate. Cousins has worked for nonprofits serving children and families for 20 years and was most recently a consultant for community schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colby College and a master of social work from New York University.

Three emergency medicine physicians have joined InterMed and will work at its urgent care facility on Foden Road in South Portland. Sadie Carter, M.D., received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and attended medical school at Georgetown University School of Medicine. Todd Severson, M.D., was an engineer who got his bachelor’s degree at Stanford University before earning a medical degree from Case Western Reserve University. Jeannie Ward, M.D. received a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Fontaine Family has hired Joshua Foglietta as a Realtor. Foglietta, who also works at C. Caprara Food Service Equipment, previously worked at Dave’s Heat Pumps in Winthrop.

PROMOTIONS

Jack Kennedy has been promoted to large group account manager at Acadia Benefits. Kennedy joined the company in the spring of 2020 as a large group benefit analyst and previously worked as an auto and property insurance claim adjuster. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in business management economics.

