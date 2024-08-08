Following rulings against a woman’s right to choose and in favor of giving immunity to despots and aspiring dictators-for-a-day, President Biden had the audacity to suggest that the Supreme Court’s unchecked power might be curbed by term limits and an enforceable code of conduct. The nerve!

Sure, these proposals are dead-on-arrival in Congress. But Sen. Susan Collins never misses a chance to weigh in on an issue that is all but decided, claiming the proposal “weakens the independence of the judiciary” and “shows a lack of respect for the judicial branch.”

The judicial branch of government is the most opaque and independent of the three. And, until recently, it was the most respected. Let’s not forget all the ethical gymnastics. One wonders why Sen. Collins would view Biden’s proposal as anything but a desperately needed first step in salvaging what’s left of the court’s credibility.

It’s time Americans demand some guardrails on the court. After all, if the Supreme Court wants to play politics, it should learn to handle a little scrutiny.

Chris Indorf

Saco

