Nomination papers open

Nomination papers are available for elected town positions with Election Day set for Nov. 5, Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors announced.

Expiring Town Council terms this fall are those of councilors Lee Pratt and Virginia Wilder Cross, along with School Committee members Nicole Yeo-Fisher and Anne Schools. Each of the positions is for a three-year term.

Any registered Gorham voter interested in running for any of these positions must submit nomination papers with no less than 35 or more than 50 signatures of registered Gorham voters.

Completed nomination papers must be submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

For more information or questions, call Nordfors’ office at 222-1670.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road.

The closet is open the first and third Saturdays each month with a variety of clothes and shoes available. For more information, call 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 7, 1974, that Frank Wise and his wife of Main Street flew their own plane to Norfolk, Virginia, to attend a reunion of the aircraft carrier USS Wasp of World War II fame.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 1 that the U.S. public debt was $35,059,402,347,141.52.

Copy the Story Link