Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Gorham bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 17, seating at 4:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.; UCC at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, rolls, coffee or punch, and homemade dessert. $12, $8 children. For takeout, call call 892-5363 by 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Monthly community meal – Saturday, Aug. 17, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Roast chicken, veggies, salad and dessert. Kids menu available. Free.

Copy the Story Link