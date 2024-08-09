Dog Days of summer

Dogs and their owners can have some fun at the annual Dog Days of Bridgton, hosted by Tasteful Things, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 outside the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. The event features vendors, food, games, raffles, music and other fun for pooches and their people.

Aggressive dogs should stay home. Proceeds from the event benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter and local pet rescue organizations.

S’more Social

A S’more Social will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the HeartGlow Center at 328 Lower Main St.

Artists, authors and holistic healers will be present, along with a yard sale, food trucks and s’mores for $5. Author Regina Strongheart will discuss about her book “When My Mother Was A Mountain” at 11 a.m., and Deb Snyder will talk about her book “The Medium in You” at 2 p.m.

There will be a giveaway of new towels and sheets for those in need.

Proceeds and donations benefit the HeartGlow Center, a nonprofit “dedicated to conscious living,” according to a press release. For more information, go to heartglow.org.

Advertisement

Story walk

Loon Echo Land Trust and Bridgton Public Library are teaming up with Maine author Jennifer Comeau for a guided Story Walk through Pondicherry Park at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug, 13.

Kids and their families will meet at the Depot Street entrance to the park (the Bob Dunning Bridge) and follow the pages of Comeau’s book, “The Inside of ME,” illustrated by Denmark-based artist Suzi Linden. There will be snacks at the end of the walk.

Sign up at lelt.org or by emailing maggie@lelt.org. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pie sale

The First Congregational Church at 33 South High St. is having a pie sale on at 9 a.m. Aug. 17. Various home-baked pies will be available for $18 each. Pies sell out quickly, so come early for the best selection. For more information, call 647-3936.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link