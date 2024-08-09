BRUNSWICK – Edward C. Morton Jr., a resident of Brunswick who significantly contributed to the medical community and was an artist who valued his family greatly, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland with the love of his life, Betty, by his side. He was 80.

Ed was born in Bath on Oct. 11, 1943, a son of Edward C. and Margaret C. (Peterson) Morton. He graduated from Morse High School in 1961 and entered the United States Air Force at age 17. Ed served during the Vietnam era, initially assigned at Pease Air Force Base as a dental technician. His intelligence and ambition led him to acceptance into the Airmen’s Education Commission Program at Oklahoma University.

On August 12, 1963, he married Betty L. Emery, his high school sweetheart. After completing his Bachelor’s Degree in 1967, he was assigned to Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico, where they moved with their first daughter, Lisa, and was appointed Squadron Commander as a Major. While stationed in Puerto Rico, Ed and Betty welcomed their second daughter, Brooke.

He completed his Masters in Business Administration in 1969 from InterAmerican University and received his Certificate in Health Care Administration from George Washington University in 1971.

While stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, he had one of the greatest honors of his life serving as the Homecoming Officer for the Vietnam Prisoners of War, greeting each of them on the tarmac with their welcoming families as they returned home. He was the first and youngest Medical Service Corps officer to run this program. As testament to his strong leadership abilities, he became the first Medical Service Corps officer appointed as a hospital commander who was not a physician. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 21 years of service in hospital administration at multiple air force bases. His final assignment was at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.

Ed continued his distinguished career as a civilian in Tucson at Palo Verde Hospital, where he was integral in designing their new facility. As their hospital administrator, he reimagined mental health services thereby making care more accessible and less stigmatized. While at Palo Verde, he was instrumental in bringing the Jane Goodall Foundation to the community. Later, his reputation and expertise led him to multiple CEO positions at hospitals and healthcare organizations until he eventually founded the Providence Service Corporation of Maine. In 1998, after recognizing a deficit for autism care, he initiated Providence’s Autism Program in Bath, which provides in-home services and support for many local families who previously had to go out of state for therapy. The program exists today with expanded services still providing exceptional care for Autism. In 2023, Ed was recognized for his 50 years of service, excellence, and leadership to the healthcare community as a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Ed rediscovered his great passion for painting as he transitioned into retirement. He was an “exceptionally talented representational artist” as described by American artist Ann Royer, who was “more than impressed” by his ability. The Points of View Gallery in Brunswick, of which he was a member, thought Ed found inspiration in “the ever-changing Maine and Florida sea coasts as well as his extensive travels beyond the Maine border to create paintings that … capture nature’s simple beauty.” He spent his retirement years enjoying Florida winters and Maine summers depicting beautiful coastlines, his grandchildren, beloved dog Brady, and 1941 Oldsmobile, known as “Oldsie,” with his paintbrush and acrylics.

﻿Above all, Ed was a loving father, grandfather, sibling, and uncle, consistently described by family and friends as THE role model for a loving and good man. Ed prioritized his family, and they felt his love and support every day; he will be deeply missed.

﻿He is survived by his wife Betty L. Morton of Brunswick; two daughters, Lisa Coester of Iowa, and Brooke Morton Langedyk of California; one brother, Richard Morton of Maryland, one sister, Larna Morton of Arizona; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿The visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, also at the Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will follow the service at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.

