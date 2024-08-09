Boston made four roster moves before its game against the Astros at Fenway Park on Friday.

Starter Brayan Bello was placed on paternity leave. He’s expected to be back before his start Monday here against the Rangers. Lefty reliever Cam Booser was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Bello’s spot.

Righty Brad Keller also was recalled from Worcester to take Cooper Criswell’s spot. Criswell was placed on the COVID list. The Red Sox planned for Criswell to start Saturday’s game against the Astros. They have not yet decided who will replace him.

Keller is a potential candidate for Saturday’s start if the Red Sox don’t need to use him in long relief Friday. Keller, who has made five starts for Worcester, last pitched Aug. 3. He was scheduled to start today for Worcester, which got rained out at Syracuse.

Manager Alex Cora said that Quinn Priester, who is scheduled to start for the WooSox on Saturday, is not a candidate to make the start. Boston acquired Priester from the Pirates for infield prospect Nick Yorke at the trade deadline.

TWINS: Minnesota placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a significantly strained muscle in his throwing shoulder.

Ryan has a Grade 2 strain of the teres major, a thick, flat muscle that runs from the shoulder blade to the upper arm. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Ryan would be sidelined for “weeks to months” but stopped short of declaring him done for the season.

The right-hander, who is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA, 23 walks and 147 strikeouts in 135 innings over 23 starts.

A BOOKMAKER in Southern California who took thousands of sports bets from the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has pleaded guilty Friday to running an illegal gambling business.

Mathew Bowyer, 49, entered the plea in federal court in Santa Ana. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering and subscribing to a false tax return. He’s due to be sentenced Feb. 7.

“I was running an illegal gambling operation, laundering money through other people’s bank accounts,” Bowyer told the judge.

According to prosecutors, Bowyer ran an illegal gambling business for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas, and he took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

POSTPONED: The series opener Friday between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers was postponed until Saturday due to rain.

With the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby expected to bring torrential rains and heavy winds well into the evening hours – and tornado watches being issued for parts of New York State – the game was postponed shortly after 11 a.m.

