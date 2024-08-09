BATAVIA NY – Robert Dean Haggett, born May 19, 1937, passed away peacefully August 4, 2024 surrounded by loved ones in Batavia, NY. Bob “Bobo” was the son of the late Charles and Doris Haggett of Bath, Maine and husband to the late Lucie Haggett of Brunswick, Maine.

He is survived by his brother William Haggett and sister-in-law Sally Haggett of Bath; his son, Je rey Haggett and daughter-in-law, Lynn Haggett of Urbandale, Iowa, his daughter, Jane Paladino and son-in-law David Paladino of Batavia, NY, and daughter Julie Conley and son-in-law Thomas Conley of Burlington, Mass. Bob was the proud grandfather to Charles, Benton, Grayson, Danny, Bo, and Sarah.

He is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. For Bob, “family is everything!”

Bob received his elementary and secondary education in the Bath School District.

“Morse High, Morse High, Ra-Ra-Ra!” There, he was a 3-season athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball and served on student council and yearbook committee. He played a vital role in class reunions and was always so proud of his hometown. He attended Colby College, following in his brother’s footsteps and graduated with a degree in Economics.

Bob and Lucie (Philippon) were married in 1960 after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends.

Bob joined the U.S. Army, trained in Arizona and was stationed later in Heidelberg, Germany, joined by Lucie. Neither one of them was ever afraid of a new adventure. Bob’s role in the Personnel Department of the US Army led to a lifelong career in Human Resources.

He worked with numerous manufacturing companies during his career: Oxford Papermill in Rumford, Maine, and Manchester, NH, Mead Corporation in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hamilton Industries in Two Rivers, Wis., and Special Metals, in New Hartford, NY. His passion was union negotiations and employee training.

During his retirement years in Utica, Bob taught classes and worked in the Development O ice at Mohawk Valley Community College.

He and Lucie then returned to Maine and lived on the Saco River in Biddeford.

To fill his time, Bob was a substitute teacher and was given new nicknames by the students: “Grandpa Kickball” as he loved PE class and “Mr. Charman” while monitoring the restrooms.

With every re-location, Bob and Lucie dove deep into the social scene and established lasting friendships.

They both enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, golf, cross-country skiing, and honoring cocktail hour daily. Bob also was involved in numerous clubs and committees like the local Rotary and Elks Clubs, where he rose through the ranks of Grand Poo-Bah a couple of years in Two Rivers. Bob was also a board member for Camp Manitowish, a youth YMCA camp in Northern Wisconsin.

The highest priority for Bob’s life was his family including his brother, parents, wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

Bob would do anything for them. He had an incredible knack for writing poems for special events, which always had rhyming stanzas and occasionally involved a sing along. Not only was he a die-hard Red Sox and Patriots fan, but he was a fierce competitor from cribbage to horseshoes. As he aged and found himself on the sidelines, he was sure to have badminton set up to cheer on his grandchildren.

It made him giddy to create scavenger hunts and watch his children prepare for events. “How far did you go today? What did you shoot? I think you had some gas left!” Bob always made connections whether with family members, friends, or complete strangers. There was a special place in his heart for true “Mainers” but could always find a way to connect with all. Bob was loving, was loved, and will always have a place in our hearts.

Whether it’s 5 p.m. and you have a glass in hand or Saturday at noon and you have a hot dog, think of Bob, because he’ll be there.

