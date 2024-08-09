BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Jesse Wilson Harriman passed away on May 6, 2024 after a valiant battle with cancer while in Brooksville, Fla., with his longtime companion Barbara Commeau by his side. He was born in Topsham to Jesse Harriman and Virginia Tozier Harriman in 1941.

After graduating from Wiscasset High School he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

He especially enjoyed time living in Japan, where he developed a great love of Japanese culture, speaking and reading Japanese and truly enjoyed sumo wrestling.

After serving eight years, he moved back to Maine and purchased a poultry farm in Brunswick where he also ran his own successful insurance agency.

Jesse purchased the farm on the White Road in Bowdoinham in 1972. Throughout the years his vision for the farm evolved from raising laying hens and crop farming to embody his love of growing plants. As many of his long-time customers have said, he shared his passion for plants with all who frequented the greenhouses each year. His quiet, soft spoken demeanor and wealth of knowledge provided folks with ways to better their gardens year after year. Through farming he developed many meaningful relationships with farmers from across the state and he particularly relished the connections he had created with Eric (Katy) Seaman and Rick (Lillian) Belanger.

Jesse had many interests, he loved riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR reading (particularly science fiction) and researching Harriman Family genealogy.

Advertisement

He was a 57-year member of the Masonic Lodge. In addition, he was always willing to serve on local committees, often ending up in a position of leadership. He could fix anything, often in a rather unconventional way and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

He could light up a room with his smile, and the twinkle in his eye left you wondering what he was up to.

Jesse was predeceased by his parents as well as his sister Janice Campbell and his brother Ronald Harriman.

He is survived by his son Jesse (Molly) Harriman III and granddaughter Cassidy Harriman of Bowdoinham, stepchildren, Peter (Leaslie) Dalton of Wiscasset, Julie Pendleton of Newcastle, Christy Dalton of Bath, Tiger (Peanut) Dalton of Southport and Jackie Dalton of Las Vegas, stepfather David Williams of Woolwich, his half-brothers, Michael (Wendy) Williams and Marty Williams and long-time companion Barbara Commeau of Brooksville, Fla., and her children Megan, Seth, Luke and Sam.

Copy the Story Link