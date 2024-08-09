HARPSWELL – Lawrence F. Scofield, Jr. passed unexpectedly Sunday, July 21, 2024, at his home in Harpswell at the age of 79.

Larry was born to the late Lawrence “Fuller” and Alice (Montague) Scofield on Oct. 6, 1944, in Malden, Mass.

He was the oldest sibling to Deborah Hennessey, Janet Lezberg and the late Pamela Torpey.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Suzanne (nee Forgeron); daughter Stephanie and sonin-law Bradford Psenicka of West Bath, daughter Heather Scofield of Wakefield, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Morgan and Alex.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For complete obituary, please visit www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the: Orr’s & Bailey Island Fire Department P.O Box 177 Orr’s Island, ME 04066 www.obifd.org

Copy the Story Link