TOPSHAM – Betty A. (Goodenow) Eaton, 89, of Topsham, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024. She is the wife of the late Otis B. Eaton with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.

Betty worked as a Cook at the Topsham Schools for many years until her retirement. She previously worked at the Times Record for several years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Ricupero, her sons, Tom Eaton and Russ Eaton; grandchildren, Niki Fournier, Tina Walker and Tammy Radford; great grandchildren, Madee Sherman; Ryan, Shayne, and Brenden Higgins; Lexi Sandelin as well as many nieces and nephews.

Betty treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, clothes shopping, traveling and riding her bike.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother John Goodenow and her sister Dorothy Wallace.

In honoring Betty’s wish, services will be held privately.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

