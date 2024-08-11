Maine fire marshals are investigating an explosion at a residence in Aroostook County that completely destroyed two homes on Saturday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office, along with emergency crews from six different agencies, responded to the explosion at a home on 441 Shore Road in Sinclair around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The owner was home at the time and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The explosion caused a neighboring residence to catch fire. That house’s occupant was home at the time, too, but escaped uninjured.

Both homes are total losses, Moss said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copy the Story Link