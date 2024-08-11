WESTBROOK – George Edward Foley, 91, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2024 at his home.

George was born in Windham on Sept. 4, 1932, one of seven children of Thomas J. Foley and Helen C. Driscoll. He grew up in Portland where he had many memories of an adventurous childhood, making lifelong friends. George attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School. He met the love of his life, Ruth Grondin, while skiing at Pleasant Mountain. They were married for 63 years and raised three children together.

In 1952, George was drafted into the army and stationed in Leadville, Colo. for two years as a member of the Camp Hale Mountain and Cold Weather Training Command, specializing in mountaineering, winter survival and combat techniques.

George was a highly skilled carpenter and began his career in this field. In 1959, he joined Canfield of Portland which eventually moved to Westbrook where he bought the business in 1978, working there until his retirement. George was known for being able to build and fix just about anything. He mentored his son, Gary, from a very young age to do the same, and together they worked to transform Ruth’s family home, updating every room with handmade cabinets, closets, bookcases and more.

In the early ’70s, George and Ruth became members of the Downeast Ski Club where their passion for skiing began their lifelong adventure. Each winter weekend was spent skiing with family and many dear friends, attending outings and events, including skiing Tuckerman’s Ravine. In retirement, George became certified with the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) and taught skiing at Sunday River for 20 years. Here, they shared many weekends skiing with their children and grandchildren which was a highlight of his life. They enjoyed several ski trips with friends out west and in Europe. While George and Ruth skied all winter, they spent summers visiting with family at Crystal Lake and boating on Sebago Lake.

George will probably be most remembered as always having a kind smile on his face, and being open to befriend anyone who passed him by. He had the patience of a saint, loved music, was a beautiful skier, a beautiful dancer, and a man of great wit!

George is survived by his three children, Gary Foley, Gayl (Steve) Sinclair, Kimberly (Robert) Ouellette; four grandchildren, Kristen Verrico, Courtney Spydell, Joel Ouellette, and Stephanie Sinclair; and six great-grandchildren, Jake, Lucy, Clare, Allie, Wes and Eliza.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for their exceptional care and support during the past several months.

A memorial service will be held at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, on Wednesday, Aug. 14 with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by services at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in George’s name to:

Maine Adaptive –

Winter Programs

(maineadaptive.org) or:

Strive

28 Foden Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

(pslstrive.org)

