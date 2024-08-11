PORTLAND – Bonilyn Davis Blomquist, 76, of Portland, succumbed to a long battle with cancer on Aug. 4, 2024. She died at her home, in the company of family and friends, including niece, Sharon Murray and best friend, Brenda Turner.

Bonny was born in Portland on Aug. 20, 1947, to A. Warren “Ben” Davis and Evelyn (Kelso) Davis. She attended Portland Schools and was a graduate of Deering High School.

Her career in office work included positions at the New Hampshire Insurance Company, Eliot Town Hall, New Hampshire Vocational Technical College, and the Portland Board of Realtors. Her last job before retirement, and probably her favorite, was in the Food Service Department, Portland Public Schools.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Blomquist, and daughter, Kathleen Blomquist, both of Portland; and son, Jon Blomquist and fiancé Amy Hamilton of Brunswick. She is also survived by her brother. Russell Davis of Westbrook, her sister, Marilyn Murray of St Augustine, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bonny’s Life will be held at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on Saturday, Aug. 17, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., memorial service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a reception from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Ocular Melanoma Foundation

1717 K St NW

Suite 900

Washington, DC 20006

Copy the Story Link