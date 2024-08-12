FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Haason Reddick’s holdout from the New York Jets has gotten ugly as it enters its third week.

Shortly after a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the star edge rusher requested a trade Monday, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said the team has no intention of granting Reddick his wish.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report,” Douglas said in a statement issued by the Jets and shared on social media. “Since the trade discussions back in March, we have been clear, direct and consistent with our position.

“Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season.”

A message left by the AP for Reddick’s representatives was not immediately returned.

Reddick was acquired by New York from Philadelphia in the offseason after asking to pursue a trade from the Eagles over his contract situation. He wanted a new deal then and the Eagles weren’t going to give him one.

And now the Jets are left with an unhappy Reddick, who’s now seeking a second trade in a six-month span – without having practiced with the Jets.

Reddick has been absent all offseason since being acquired by the Jets for a 2026 conditional third-round draft pick. New York made the deal with the belief there would be no issues and Reddick would report under his current contract.

CHIEFS: Coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown did not need surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in the team’s preseason opener in Jacksonville.

Brown spent Saturday night in a Jacksonville hospital before being released Sunday morning and was not present for Monday’s practice.

“They were able to get the joint back in place without surgery, which is a positive,” said Reid, who after Saturday’s game called Brown’s injury a sternoclavicular posterior dislocation.

BILLS: Buffalo filled a need for a third-string quarterback by signing Ben DiNucci, the player’s agency JL Sports announced on social media on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Coach Sean McDermott said the team was considering adding a QB to replace Shane Buechele, who is out indefinitely with a neck injury.

