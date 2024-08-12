Kindness Day returns Saturday to Bath to bring the community together to celebrate small acts of kindness.

The 11th annual Kindness Day Bath is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The event is free and open to the public. Local musicians, The Montsweagers, will volunteer to perform live music, and businesses are encouraged to participate with giveaways and kindness-themed displays inside storefronts.

Bryanna Ringrose created Kindness Day Bath during her junior year at Morse High School. She wanted people to share random acts of kindness in the City of Ships. The event has grown each year and is now a community tradition.

The city provides free trolley rides during Kindness Day, and participants can write a note of encouragement or take one from the Kindness Day mailbox.

