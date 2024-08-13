BATH – Captain Philip Martin Shannon, U.S. Navy (Ret.), passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was an adoring husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a great man to have by your side in any situation.

Philip was born in Greenwich Village, New York City, on Jan. 11, 1935, to the late Martin John Shannon and Catalda Malagrino Shannon. He is survived by a brother, Michael Owen Shannon of New Jersey, and a sister, Karen Shannon DiPrete of Florence, Italy.

While attending the College of the Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, Philip met the love of his life, Patricia Mary Foley. After graduating in 1956, they married and left directly for Pensacola where Philip became a naval aviator. His many assignments included China Lake, California, where he was an Ordinance Test Pilot, and two tours in the Vietnam War, where he earned a Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). After serving in Vietnam, he commanded an A-6 squadron at NAS Oceana, Virginia. Philip was the Navigator aboard the USS Ranger, deploying to the Pacific. Afterwards, with Pat by his side, they both attended language school studying Spanish with the Defense Intelligence Agency. They then moved to Quito, Ecuador, where Phil was attached to the US Embassy as Naval Attache. After three years, it was back to language school where Phil and Pat studied Mandarin. Phil was then sent to the US Consulate in Hong Kong where he was the Defense Attache. He finished his distinguished naval career as Chief of Staff of the US Military Delegation to the United Nations.

In addition to the DFC, Phil earned the Defense Service Meritorious Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, RVN Gallantry Cross, Grand Star of Military Merit Ecuador, 5 Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, and 22 Air Medals. He also earned the honor of being a Thousand Trap Pilot, having over 1,000 landings on an aircraft carrier.

Upon retiring from the Navy, Phil and Pat moved to Bath, where they renovated and restored a home, built in 1865, to its former glory. He then returned to aviation with Down East Flying Service and later, Gray Webster Aviation.

Phil is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Patricia Shannon, children, Marta (Keith Laser), Philip (Glenda Valentine), Angelina (Douglas Madison), and Kristen (Eric Alderman) and grandchildren Christopher Laser, Shannon Krupka, Claire Amundsen, Timothy Laser, Anna Manning, James Laser, Michael Laser, Mary Madison, John Madison, Jessica Alderman, Matthew Alderman, Joseph Alderman, Nicholas Alderman, Veronica Alderman, twelve great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the pastor of All Saints Parish, Father Phil Tracy, and to the medical professionals at Martins Point and CHANS Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care during his life and in his last days.

The viewing will be at Desmond’s Funeral Home in Bath, Maine, Tuesday, August 13, from 4-5 p.m., and A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath on Wednesday, August 14, at 11 a.m.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to All Saints Parish in Brunswick, Maine, or to CHANS Hospice in Brunswick, Maine.

