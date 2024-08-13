Downtown Kennebunk debuted its first official website this month, highlighting the businesses and features around the town’s Main Street.

The new website, named downtownkennebunk.com, is dedicated to promoting unique businesses, events, and recreational activities in downtown Kennebunk. It’s also intended to be used as a marketing tool and resource for residents, visitors, and business owners, said Tina Radel, communications and marketing specialist for the town.

“It’s designed to showcase our downtown and promote our downtown area,” Radel said. “There’s a lot more than what you might see when you’re driving down Main Street.”

Over the past several months, Radel worked with businesses to gather content and videos for the website.

It provides a directory of restaurants, shops, services, lodging options, and a calendar of events.

The goal is to enhance visibility and showcase some of the town’s hidden gems, Radel said.

“A lot of our businesses are tucked away,” Radel said. “We wanted to bring them forward and highlight them so people know what’s there.”

Before the new website debuted, residents and tourists alike were reliant on the town’s municipal website, that council members said can be complicated to navigate.

“It’s so much more user friendly than the municipal website,” Councilor Leslie Trentalange said. “It’s fantastic.”

Council member Kortney Nedeau commented on the issue of parking downtown at the Aug. 8 meeting, noting that it can be difficult for tourists to find parking downtown.

According to Radel, the new website includes free, convenient parking options and a map of town parking.

“I feel like that’s the number one thing people need,” Nedeau said.

The website is still in progress, Radel said. Over the next few months, the town will continue to add more businesses to downtownkennebunk.com.

