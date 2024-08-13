Seeds of Hope is having success at their overnight warming center for Biddeford residents experiencing homelessness.

The temporary overnight center opened early last month as an initiative to help those living in an encampment on Water Street.

When the encampment was closed in early July, people living in the camp were encouraged to go to Seeds of Hope, where they could find a place to sleep, air conditioning, meals and a bathroom. The nonprofit works with community partners to address poverty and promote personal growth.

“After a visit to the encampment, we decided to open early,” Seeds of Hope Director Vassie Fowler said last week. “The need was great. We rallied the troops, and we opened.”

On its first night, Seeds of Hope had eight people staying overnight in their community center. On the second night, it was 10. By the second week, the center had over 20 people staying overnight, and now the number tends to be closer to 30.

The collaboration between Seeds of Hope and their Biddeford partners has been remarkable, Fowler said.

Advertisement

In the last month, Seeds of Hope has helped find housing for six people; two are currently waiting for beds in a detox center; and one has sought help and is currently in treatment for substance use.

“Housing looks different for our neighbors,” Fowler said. “It’s not always a single-family apartment, oftentimes it’s sober living or group homes.”

Housing can also be a roommate situation or mending relationships with family.

A man living in the Biddeford encampment was from North Carolina, Fowler said, and Seeds of Hope was able to purchase him a bus ticket and send him home.

“He’s with his family,” Fowler said.

It’s little “wins” like these that keep Seeds of Hope going.

Advertisement

In the month that the center has been open, there hasn’t been a single overdose or death. Overdoses were occurring at the encampment, but not at Seeds of Hope, Fowler said.

That doesn’t mean substance use isn’t still an issue, she said, but it’s getting better for some. Something Seeds of Hope has witnessed with their warming center in the past is that substance use tends to go down and productivity goes up.

People have a sense of belonging, Fowler said, and they’re held accountable for their actions regardless of mental health or substance use issues.

“It’s slow going, but we’re making progress,” Fowler said. “We’ll continue to make progress.”

Seeds of Hope offers resources to those experiencing homelessness, which is vital in ending the cycle of chronic homelessness.

Resources like a support specialist, housing specialist, social workers and recovery coaches are available to those staying at Seeds of Hope, offering the extra help that could make all the difference.

Advertisement

Councilor Neva Gross has visited the center several times, and said she commends Seeds of Hope for the work they are doing.

“I walk my dog in that neighborhood, so I speak to a lot of the people waiting to get in,” Gross said.

During the day, Seeds of Hope is closed and those staying overnight are required to spend the day elsewhere. This is when construction on the building occurs, renovating the upstairs space to accommodate even more people.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s manageable,” Fowler said.

For now, Seeds of Hope will continue to offer a place to sleep in their community center, holding a hand out to those who might need it.

“We know how to get it done, and we’re getting it done,” Fowler said.

Copy the Story Link