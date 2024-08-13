Town should consider

pesticide ordinance

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the US Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency order to stop the use of the pesticide Dacthal, in order to review the serious health risks it poses to unborn babies and pregnant women. Kudos to the EPA. When I read about it, I was reminded of an effort made here in Kennebunk to get the town to ban synthetic pesticides.

In July, 2023, concerned Kennebunk resident and environmentally conscious Lena Perron attended a meeting of the Kennebunk Conservation Commission to urge the commission to work on passing an ordinance to ban the use of synthetic pesticides. Of particular concern to her at the time was a pesticide known as bifenthrin. Bifenthrin is used as a pesticide and contains forever chemicals known as PFAS. The commission decided it would include education on bifenthrin in its continuing outreach activities. It also agreed to review pesticide ordinances passed in other towns in Maine. In other words, it decided not to act.

Ms. Perron has advocated banning synthetic pesticides for years. She is responsible for a change in policy which prohibits the use of synthetic pesticides on town property. The policy was implemented by former Town Manager Michael Pardue after being made aware of the dangers posed to our environment by Ms. Perron.

There are 31 cities and towns in Maine that have adopted ordinances that address pesticides, including our neighbors, Wells and Ogunquit. To date, I don’t believe any effort has been made to ban those hazardous substances on private property in Kennebunk.

Synthetic pesticides need to be banned town wide. Kennebunk needs to get on board with those other towns and do the responsible thing. It’s going to take the effort of many more of us than that of one concerned and caring citizen.

Jones Gallagher

Kennebunk

Avid advocate

for working people

Elizabeth Jordan is the Republican candidate for Maine’s House District 134. I know Elizabeth to be a person of integrity, perseverance, and strong values. She is an avid advocate for the working people of Maine. Elizabeth recently attended the Maine Resilient Farms Tour hosted by the Agricultural Council of Maine. The purpose of the tour was to learn about farmers’ issues in Maine and how to support them as legislators.

The group of about 40 legislators and candidates visited six different agricultural businesses including Hunter Farm Research Station, a blueberry farm, an aquaculture business and a dairy farm.

This is just one group of Mainers that Elizabeth strongly supports. Elizabeth stands with working Mainers. I am proud to stand with her. Support Elizabeth along with me this election. Vote early.

Susanne Cayford

Kennebunkport

School board shapes

educational landscape

I am writing to emphasize the responsibilities of the RSU 21 School Board, as well as the importance of mutual support and adherence to norms of behavior among its members. The board plays a crucial role in shaping the educational landscape of our community. According to Maine state law, school boards are tasked with managing public schools in accordance with the powers and duties established by the legislature. This includes adopting educational policies, overseeing the administration of school facilities, selecting and evaluating the superintendent, and managing district finances. The board is also responsible for ensuring compliance with state and federal education laws.

RSU 21 has specific policies that guide the board’s operations. Policy BBA outlines the board’s powers and responsibilities, emphasizing the need for board members to familiarize themselves with relevant laws and act in accordance with them. An essential aspect of effective school board governance is the support and collaboration among board members. According to RSU 21’s Policy BCA, board members are expected to uphold a code of ethics that includes respecting each other’s opinions, maintaining confidentiality, and working collaboratively to achieve the district’s goals. This mutual support is vital for fostering a positive and productive environment where all members can contribute to the board’s success. By adhering to these norms of behavior, board members can ensure that their actions are always in the best interest of the students and the community.

Furthermore, RSU 21 has clear policies that prohibit public harassment of board members or employees during public comment sessions. Policy ACAB explicitly states that harassment of school employees by anyone, including staff, students, or visitors, is prohibited. These policies are in place to allow for a safe and supportive environment for all district employees.

The RSU 21 School Board has a significant responsibility to manage our public schools effectively. By understanding and adhering to state laws and district policies, and by supporting each other through respectful and collaborative behavior, board members can fulfill their duties and contribute to the success of our educational system. This isn’t about politics or optics. There is no right “side.” The only North Star should be our children and providing them a consistent, measurable, and meaningful education for which our educational professionals and leaders are held accountable. That is the job.

Amanda Downing

Kennebunk

Let’s remember the

women of Maine

One of my favorite things about Maine are the beautiful, historic homes. But part of that history has been lost and deserves to be restored.

My love of old buildings started when I spent summers at my grandparents’ 1500s cottage in England. Then at my parents’ 1790 farmhouse in Castine. I now live in Kennebunk and recently bought a 1791 farmhouse in Lyman that I restored and sold. When I owned that house, I had a plaque made for it. But I intentionally added something. I added the name of the woman of the house.

As I drive around the Kennebunks, I love looking at the signs with dates and names on old homes. But they are only ever the names of the male owners. Where are the women’s names? Women’s history has been mostly lost and this is just one more example of it. The women of these households were just as important as the men, and not only ran and fed the entire household, among many other vital tasks, but also usually bore and raised many children.

My hope is that we can start a movement to have owners of historic houses create new signs so that we won’t all see The Charles Parker House 1793 or the Isaac Stover House 1813. But instead, The Charles and Alice Parker House 1793, or The Isaac and Elizabeth Stover House 1813.

Let’s remember the women of Maine who helped create our deep and wonderful history. They deserve to not be forgotten.

Heather Morrison-Tapley

Kennebunk

