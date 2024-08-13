MDI Biological Laboratory on Tuesday announced a multi-million-dollar grant designed to bolster Maine’s growing biomedical research capacity, give more young Mainers hands-on scientific experience and help the state compete for funding against bigwigs like Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The $19.4 million federal grant will fund the renewal of the 23-year-old Maine IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) program for another five years. Based in Bar Harbor, MDI Bio Lab is the founder and leader of the statewide network of 17 educational and research institutions, three of which – the MaineHealth Institute for Research, the University of Maine at Augusta and the University of Southern Maine – joined the consortium this year.

The network provides training, research experiences and financial support to help young Mainers play a bigger role in today’s biomedical revolution, the lab said, qualifying them for careers in a high-paying field that is making rapid advances in human health.

“In a state like Maine with a small population and a vast geography, it’s our willingness to work together that makes us competitive in the global biomedical world, that helps us to punch above our weight,” Hermann Haller, MDI Bio Lab’s president said in a statement. “The Maine INBRE is our connective tissue, an extraordinarily collaborative network that is significantly raising the biomedical research and training capacity of the entire state.”

The INBRE program focuses on creating a technically skilled workforce by providing biomedical research experiences and training to undergraduates and research support and mentorship to young faculty members to increase their competitiveness for independent NIH funding, and by improving the states’ research infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology and technical expertise, it said. In 23 years, the program has helped give more than 2,800 undergraduates direct exposure to scientific research and improved the scientific infrastructure throughout the state.

The award, given by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health, was announced Tuesday by Sen. Susan Collins.

Advertisement

“You don’t need to be in Silicon Valley, the Research Triangle or Boston to make a difference. Remarkable research is taking place right here in Maine,” Collins said. “The Maine INBRE is helping to make it possible.”

Maine is one of 23 states targeted by the federal program, which helps small, rural states that might not receive as much NIH funding build out their biomedical research capacity and “to ensure more geographic, economic and social diversity in the nation’s research enterprise,” according to MDI Bio Lab.

With the new award, the program has invested $106 million in Maine. According to the lab, 90% of INBRE undergraduates pursued higher education and careers in health-related fields, though only 21% stayed in Maine. Over the last five years, the number of science majors at the participating schools increased by 65%.

Other network members include the University of Maine and The Jackson Laboratory, as well as undergraduate partner institutions The University of New England; Bates College; Bowdoin College; Colby College; College of the Atlantic; Southern Maine Community College; the University of Maine Honors College; and UMaine at Farmington, Fort Kent, Machias and Presque Isle.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link