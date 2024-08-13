SACO – Maureen E. Collins, 86, of Saco, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

She was born in London, England on Oct. 4, 1937, the daughter of Leslie and Margaret (Murphy) Edmands. Maureen’s world came crashing down at the age of three, when a German Luftwaffe bomb destroyed the house she was living in and killed her father. She, along with her mother and 7-year old brother, were dug out of that destroyed building 24 hours later. At the age of nine, she and her mother emigrated from England to Old Orchard Beach. Maureen graduated for Old Orchard Beach High school, class of 1956. ﻿

At the age of 14, while working in an ice cream parlor, Maureen met Fred Collins who was operating an amusement ride called “The Bullet” at Old Orchard Beach. From then on they were an item, eventually marrying on June 30, 1956. The young couple settled in Old Orchard Beach and eventually Saco where they raised their five wonderful children; Stephen, Craig, Anthony, Amy and Leslie.

Maureen was a deeply caring mother and homemaker, and devoted countless hours supporting her children with their activities. She taught them the values of being polite, and of being grateful for what they have. Maureen’s nurturing affection impacted the lives of every child she met.﻿

Maureen had many passions and interests, but some of the more notable ones were her lifelong love of reading and learning. She had love of stage and screen, and of the imagination and emotion it can stir. She also had a similar love of all kinds of music, especially music capable of touching the soul. Maureen was a lady of great faith and brought her children up with this influence.﻿

For all the things Maureen valued and considered precious, there was nothing she cherished more than her family. She will be dearly missed by many.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Margaret Edmands, and her brother Michael Edmands.

﻿She is survived by her husband Fred Collins of 68 years; by her five children, Stephen Collins and wife Cindy, Craig Collins and wife Paula, Anthony Collins and wife Lauren, Amy Wells and husband David, and Leslie Constantine; by nine grandchildren, Meghann, Emily, Elise, Krista, Ciara, Alexis, Rachel, Alexandra and Cole; and by eight great-grandchildren, Timothy, Elizabeth, Katherine, Annabelle, Sadie, Collins, Cameron and Colton.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco. To view Maureen’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.﻿

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074

Copy the Story Link