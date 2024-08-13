MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a torn meniscus in his right knee that will require surgery, derailing the rookie’s preseason progress and putting his status for the regular season in question.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced the diagnosis Tuesday. McCarthy was hurt at some point Saturday during his exhibition game debut, when he went 11 for 17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Las Vegas. McCarthy reported persistent soreness to the team when players reconvened Monday, and the 10th overall pick in the draft out of national champion Michigan was sent for further examination.

The Vikings had not yet determined a date for the procedure or learned how long the 21-year-old will need to recover, meaning McCarthy could be back in about a month or, worst case, miss the entire season.

“We felt strongly about where he was at in his development process, so really you hurt for him just in the short term here because he had such a daily process, focus, all those things that I was really looking for in a young player at the position,” O’Connell said. “I think all of us will be staying optimistic that it hopefully is the shorter term.”

The rehabilitation for a full repair is much longer than if there’s just a partial tear and only a trim is needed, but the severity is typically not known until the procedure takes place.

“This is totally a medical decision. Certainly what’s best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority,” O’Connell said.

Even if McCarthy’s injury is considered minor and he comes back on the shorter end of the wide range of timetables, this development was a big blow considering the promise he has shown and the plan to increase his turns with the first-team offense this week through the end of training camp. McCarthy tried to keep the spirits around the team high with an upbeat social media post.

“Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati,” he wrote on the X platform, signing off with a Latin phrase beloved by philosophers in the practice of accepting without complaint whatever comes one’s way in life.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas signed backup free-agent quarterback Nathan Peterman, bringing him back to an organization in which he was on the roster for three seasons.

Peterman, who played for the Raiders from 2018-21, likely would be the backup to Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, who are competing for the starting job.

O’Connell and Minshew, who each played a quarter in Saturday’s preseason game at Minnesota, led the Raiders to a 20-7 halftime lead. But backups Anthony Brown Jr. and Carter Bradley were ineffective as the Vikings rallied to win 24-23.

COWBOYS: Dallas offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is expected to miss at least a month with a toe injury sustained in the preseason opener, possibly opening the door for rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton to start at left tackle.

Guyton will work with the first team as practice resumes at training camp, Coach Mike McCarthy said. McCarthy also said rookie third-round pick Cooper Beebe will get first-team reps at center. Edoga didn’t return after the first offensive series for Dallas in a 13-12 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Cowboys entered camp uncertain who would start at left tackle after eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, their first-round pick in 2011, signed with the New York Jets in free agency.

BROWNS: Cleveland rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was arrested and charged with domestic violence after police said he threatened his fiancee with a gun during a fight.

Hall was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court in Ohio, said James M. Drozdowski, a public information officer with Avon Police. He posted bond and was released, the officer told The Associated Press.

Hall appeared in court with his attorney, Kevin Spellacy, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The Browns said in a statement they were aware of the incident involving Hall, a second-round pick from Ohio State.

COMMANDERS: Washington signed receiver Martavis Bryant, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018, when he had his third substance-abuse violation.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in May after he was on their practice squad last season. The 32-year-old played his last game on Nov. 11, 2018, for Oakland before the franchise moved to Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh drafted Bryant out of Clemson in the fourth round a decade ago and he had eight touchdown receptions in 10 games as a rookie.

BILLS: Buffalo placed receiver Chase Claypool and third-string quarterback Shane Buechele on injured reserve and made several other moves to restock their injury-depleted roster.

The Bills signed quarterback Ben DiNucci and receivers Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain, all to one-year contracts. Buffalo also released receiver Bryan Thompson.

Claypool’s bid to revive his career with Buffalo appears over as a result of a toe injury that led to the fifth-year player missing a majority of training camp.

