Author Kristopher Jansma will discuss his upcoming novel “Our Narrow Hiding Places” at Print: A Bookstore in Portland at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. In the book, a grandmother tells her family her story of survival at the end of World War II in Holland. Contributed / Kristopher Jansma

Comedy

Friday 8/16

Tori Piskin: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 8/17

Anthony DeVito: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Fred Armisen: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30-$45. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 8/22

Alex Quow: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12.88. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

New England’s Funniest Comedian, Round 3: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 8/23

Michael Brigante: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“Breaking Down the House”: 8 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Kendall Farrell: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 8/16

Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 8/24

Plein Air Art Festival: Bickford Pavilion, 1 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. artascope.org

Through 8/29

“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 8/31

“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/4

Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Through 9/7

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/12

“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Film

Friday 8/16

“Hearts Beat Loud” (2018): Rated PG-13, 2 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

“PAW Patrol, the Mighty Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/16-Sunday 8/18

“Crossing”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 8/17

“Clash of the Titans” (1981): Rated PG. 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 8/18

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/23

“The Secret of Roan Inish” (1994): Rated PG, 2 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

“Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat” (2022): Rated TV-Y, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/23-Sunday 8/25

“Sugarcane” (2024): Rated R, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/16

Ryan Hebert; Eleanor and the Tasties: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Sarah Kroger: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth. $25, $50 family. pothe.org/sarah-kroger

Alexa Rose; Reed Foehl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Hans Williams: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Kid Congo Powers; The Pink Monkey Birds; Lupo Cittá: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Through 8/17

Portland Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$75. porttix.com

Saturday 8/17

The Carmine Cabaret: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Trio Mundo: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29. porttix.com

Alana MacDonald: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The High Road; Mike Maurice; Jon Nolan: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Mo Lowda and the Humble: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 8/18

“Rhapsody in Blue at 100; A Gershwin Celebration”: Performed by pianist Richard Dowling, 4 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $15. 774-8243 or music@woodfordschurch.org

Lake Street Dive: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $65 advance, $75 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Stop Light Observations: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Monday 8/19

Gaud; Rosie Borden; Big Scary Indian; Otis: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Wednesday 8/21

Kotoko Brass: 6:30 p.m., Western Promenade Park, Portland. Free. westernpromsunsetconcerts.org

Davy Knowles: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 8/22

Art of Collaboration: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com

Time Pilots: Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org

White Mountain Ramblers: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org

BIG|BRAVE; Spiritual Poison; Lepra: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Aliens Exist: Blink-182 tribute, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/23

Dark Star Orchestra: Grateful Dead tribute, 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $45 advance, $55 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Undertow Brass; Party Band; Everything Forever: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

Cooper Alan: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Marble Eyes: 10:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 9/2

Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com

Through 9/4

Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 9/12

Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Saturday 8/17

“The Death of Me Yet”: Performed by David Dean Bottrell, 7:30 p.m., Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

“Highway to Hell”: Performed by The Sirens Dance Troupe, 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$46. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Through 8/25

“Red Riding Hood”: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $18. kitetails.org/redridinghood

Through 8/29

“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 8/30

“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 9/1

“The Amazing Acro-Cats”: Cats performing tricks, 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$60. thehillarts.me

Through 9/8

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. $20-$72. portlandstage.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Friday 8/16

Melissa Ludtke author talk: “Locker Room Talk,” 4 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Tuesday 8/20

Kristopher Jansma author talk: “Our Narrow Hiding Places,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Wednesday 8/21

Shelby Van Pelt author talk: “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Thursday 8/22

Peter Breslow author talk: “Outtakes: Stumbling Around the World for NPR,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Julie Mae Cohen author talk: “Bad Men,” 7 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, registration required. backcovebooks.com

Friday 8/23

Devin Person author talk: “So Let It Be Written: A Wizards’ Guide to Metafiction,” 5 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

