Comedy
Friday 8/16
Tori Piskin: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Saturday 8/17
Anthony DeVito: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Fred Armisen: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30-$45. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 8/22
Alex Quow: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12.88. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
New England’s Funniest Comedian, Round 3: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com
Friday 8/23
Michael Brigante: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
“Breaking Down the House”: 8 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Kendall Farrell: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 8/16
Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/24
Plein Air Art Festival: Bickford Pavilion, 1 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. artascope.org
Through 8/29
“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 8/31
“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 9/4
Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Through 9/7
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 9/12
“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com
Through 9/21
“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Film
Friday 8/16
“Hearts Beat Loud” (2018): Rated PG-13, 2 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com
“PAW Patrol, the Mighty Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Friday 8/16-Sunday 8/18
“Crossing”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Saturday 8/17
“Clash of the Titans” (1981): Rated PG. 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 8/18
Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Friday 8/23
“The Secret of Roan Inish” (1994): Rated PG, 2 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com
“Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat” (2022): Rated TV-Y, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Friday 8/23-Sunday 8/25
“Sugarcane” (2024): Rated R, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 8/16
Ryan Hebert; Eleanor and the Tasties: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Sarah Kroger: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth. $25, $50 family. pothe.org/sarah-kroger
Alexa Rose; Reed Foehl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Hans Williams: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Kid Congo Powers; The Pink Monkey Birds; Lupo Cittá: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org
Through 8/17
Portland Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$75. porttix.com
Saturday 8/17
The Carmine Cabaret: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Trio Mundo: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29. porttix.com
Alana MacDonald: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
The High Road; Mike Maurice; Jon Nolan: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Mo Lowda and the Humble: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 8/18
“Rhapsody in Blue at 100; A Gershwin Celebration”: Performed by pianist Richard Dowling, 4 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $15. 774-8243 or music@woodfordschurch.org
Lake Street Dive: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $65 advance, $75 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Stop Light Observations: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Monday 8/19
Gaud; Rosie Borden; Big Scary Indian; Otis: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Wednesday 8/21
Kotoko Brass: 6:30 p.m., Western Promenade Park, Portland. Free. westernpromsunsetconcerts.org
Davy Knowles: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday 8/22
Art of Collaboration: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com
Time Pilots: Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org
White Mountain Ramblers: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org
BIG|BRAVE; Spiritual Poison; Lepra: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. space538.org
Aliens Exist: Blink-182 tribute, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/23
Dark Star Orchestra: Grateful Dead tribute, 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $45 advance, $55 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Undertow Brass; Party Band; Everything Forever: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org
Cooper Alan: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Marble Eyes: 10:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 9/2
Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com
Through 9/4
Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 9/12
Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Saturday 8/17
“The Death of Me Yet”: Performed by David Dean Bottrell, 7:30 p.m., Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
“Highway to Hell”: Performed by The Sirens Dance Troupe, 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$46. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Through 8/25
“Red Riding Hood”: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $18. kitetails.org/redridinghood
Through 8/29
“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 8/30
“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 9/1
“The Amazing Acro-Cats”: Cats performing tricks, 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$60. thehillarts.me
Through 9/8
“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. $20-$72. portlandstage.org
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Friday 8/16
Melissa Ludtke author talk: “Locker Room Talk,” 4 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com
Tuesday 8/20
Kristopher Jansma author talk: “Our Narrow Hiding Places,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
Wednesday 8/21
Shelby Van Pelt author talk: “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary
Thursday 8/22
Peter Breslow author talk: “Outtakes: Stumbling Around the World for NPR,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com
Julie Mae Cohen author talk: “Bad Men,” 7 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, registration required. backcovebooks.com
Friday 8/23
Devin Person author talk: “So Let It Be Written: A Wizards’ Guide to Metafiction,” 5 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
