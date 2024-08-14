Political campaigns look for motivational catch phrases.

One of the most famous, posted in Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign headquarters, simply read: “The economy, stupid.” Distracted workers were to focus on this single issue as a key to winning.

This year, the key may just be emerging to voters distracted by daily polls. It could be: “It’s about image.”

Pollsters ask voters about the issues most important to them. Or they may ask about whether a voter views a candidate favorably or unfavorably. If you have ever voted for a candidate you disagreed with on a major issue or just plain disliked, you might doubt the value of such opinion surveys.

Polls don’t ask if the personality and character of a candidate influences a voter more than their position on major issues. This year, it’s possible that the image reflecting each candidate’s character may matter more than their positions on issues.

Of course, this effect focuses mostly on swing voters. The great majority of voters decide based on party affiliation or their personal loyalty to a specific candidate. Relatively few such people are moved by campaigns. Some issues, like immigration or abortion, may promote voting swings, but how much is not clear.

The contest between former President Trump and Vice President Harris appears to turn largely on who they are more than on any single issue.

Donald Trump provides simple answers to difficult questions. His intentionally inflammatory statements appeal to some people unhappy with the government, especially when they believe others benefit at their expense. He is negative about the country, and his recourse to America’s “great” past may signal an attempt to slow the changing national ethnic mix.

Yet, Trump’s simple solutions may turn off some voters. He does not hesitate to lie about objectively verifiable facts. Recently, he has boldly asserted that there were no crowds at Harris rallies, when thousands could directly testify to having been there.

He continues to falsely claim he won in 2020 and makes unfounded charges against the Democrats, though the risk is that the media’s fact-checking can sound like sour grapes. His self-confident assertions no longer stifle reporters, who had struggled to avoid showing any bias against him. He remains harshly negative about the state of the nation.

He is more attached to power than the substance of policies, many adopted from hard-right militants. He has successfully attached himself to extreme Republican conservatism, which he found ready for strong leadership.

Trump has always been ambitious. His political career seems more driven by self-gratification than public service. As with some other past political leaders, the old mantra may apply: “Deep down, he’s shallow.”

Perhaps above all else, the undeniable fact is that he is now by far the oldest candidate, which could bring him under closer scrutiny. He now seeks debates, perhaps because he sees himself as the underdog and to demonstrate that age has not taken the same toll on him as it has on Biden.

Trump is well-known, but Kamala Harris must quickly become known. She is middle-aged, far younger than Trump, and a woman. Her challenge is to demonstrate that these characteristics matter politically.

She is trying to show herself as highly active and able to maintain a level of campaigning that is beyond Trump’s ability. She implicitly makes age an issue by making frequent campaign stops and tries to carefully control the image formed by voters, who are seeing her for the first time. She is upbeat.

The test of her political skill comes in having to remain loyal to Biden, who gave her the path to the presidency, while showing she has a mind of her own and can open some space with the administration in which she still serves. Israel-Palestine may be a bigger challenge to showing if she can lead than immigration or the economy.

Pundits have focused on the Democrats ceding blue collar voters to the GOP, implying that these losses can cost her and not be fully made up by gains among educated women voters. Harris ties her image to support for abortion choice, an issue resonating with women voters, and the numbers may be in her favor.

The number of women over age 25 with post-high school educational attainment exceeds the number of men whose schooling ended at high school or earlier. And there are 6 million more women of voting age than men.

Running mates can hurt a ticket more than help it. JD Vance, like Trump who chose him, runs based on his celebrity and his intense loyalty. Harris’ Tim Walz, a Minnesotan, comes across as a Midwesterner in the tradition of his state’s long-ago Veep, Hubert Humphrey, called “the happy warrior.”

Voters may decide based on candidates’ images, more than on the issues. Maybe they always have.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

