An inmate at Penobscot County Jail was pronounced dead after staff found him unresponsive in his unit shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Early investigations indicate that the man’s death was related to medical or health issues, and there “are no indications of a criminal or violent act,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook Post Wednesday evening.

The man, whose name is not being released until his family has been notified, had been recently admitted to the jail. Correctional and on-site medical staff attempted life-saving efforts until the Bangor Fire Department arrived, but he did not regain consciousness.

Mental health services were made available to other inmates immediately afterward.

The Bangor Police Department will oversee the investigation into his death, while the Department of Corrections “reviews procedures,” the sheriff’s office said.

