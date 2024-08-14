Slosberg, Mildred “Bunny” 93, in Margate, Fla., Aug. 2. Services were Aug. 11. Arrangements Portland Jewish Funeral Home.
Slosberg, Mildred “Bunny” 93, in Margate, Fla., Aug. 2. Services were Aug. 11. Arrangements Portland Jewish Funeral Home.
