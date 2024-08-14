PORTLAND – Catherine (King) Francoeur, 82, of Portland passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, after a heroic 17-year battle with cancer. By her side to the very end was the love of her life, Mike, who she affectionately referred to as her boyfriend. She said many times during her long health battle that with her Irish and Polish heritage, it was going to be hard to beat her, and oh how right she was.

Born on May 22, 1942 in Portland, the city she loved and called home for so much of her life, Cathy was the second of three children to John and Margaret (Nowak) King. She was the embodiment of both her parents with her story telling and sense of humor coming directly from her father John while her strong work ethic and keen business sense were no doubt something that her mother Margaret “Peggy” passed down to her.

Cathy graduated from Cathedral High School in 1960. That summer she worked as a waitress at Spiller’s Restaurant in York Beach which she continued to do during her college years. It was during these fun but hard working summers that she gained an appreciation of the hospitality industry which made her a favorite at the many restaurants and breakfast spots she and Mike loved to go to around Portland. Always a firm believer in the importance of a Catholic education, Cathy graduated from St. Joseph’s College in 1964 with a major in Business Education.

Cathy met Mike in 1962 and they were engaged in 1963 shortly before he headed off to Vietnam. Upon his return, they were married on June 19, 1965 at St. Patrick’s Church in Portland and began their beautiful 59-year marriage. Together, they raised two sons, Mark and Scott.

Cathy’s professional pursuits led her to a teaching position at Husson College in Bangor where she had the good fortune of having her new husband as one of her students. She spoke often of how wonderful and simple their time in Bangor was and they made many lifelong friends during those three years. Both Mark and Scott were born there in the height of winter and every year on their birthdays, Cathy would love to tell the story of how cold it was on the days they were born.

After a four-year stint in Massachusetts, the family returned to Portland for good and moved to North Deering and lived in the same home on Autumn Lane for over 50 years. Cathy’s number one priority was always her family and she gladly put her professional career on hold to raise their two boys. Throughout their childhood, she was always their number one advocate, biggest fan at various sporting events, and overall guiding light. She always made sure her boys knew right from wrong and the virtues of hard work. She truly led by example. In the late ’80s after both Mark and Scott had graduated from Cheverus High School, she went back to work at Southern Maine Technical College in South Portland where she taught business skills classes including medical transcription.

Cathy cherished the time she got to spend with her family on Maine visits, holidays, and numerous trips to New Hampshire and NYC. She had lifelong friends that she remained close to and enjoyed regular gatherings with right until her final days. In addition, her love for people was felt all around greater Portland where she brightened so many people’s days with her warm smile and caring demeanor. Her passion for people carried over to her commitment as a caregiver to her mother Margaret, her aunt Kay, and cousin Bob after her retirement.

Receiving her diagnosis shortly after she and Mike retired seemed so unfair at the time. However, they faced this battle together with great courage and determination. Cathy’s only concern was to see her grandchildren grow up and through her strength and strong will she achieved that goal. Mike was by her side every step of the way never once missing an appointment or treatment and caring for her with an unconditional love that was an inspiration to all.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Maine Medical Center and in particular Dr. Devon Evans who was with her for her entire 17-year journey. His skill and knowledge were a perfect match for Cathy’s strength and spirit and together they exceeded all expectations.

Cathy is survived by Mike, her loving husband of 59 years; her sons Mark (wife Tracey) of Merrimack, N.H. and Scott (wife Tara) of New York, N.Y. In addition, she leaves behind her four beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Nicholas, Christopher and Andrew. Finally, she will be missed but never forgotten by her two brothers, Michael King of Dover N.H. and Stanley King of Leesburg, Fla., her brother-in-law, Philip Butterfield of Raymond; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Margaret.

A private family ceremony was held at St. Pius Church on Tuesday Aug. 13.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday Aug. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Portland Country Club, 11 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. Per Cathy’s wishes, guests are asked to come dressed in casual attire with hearty appetites and in the mood for some good cheer and many laughs.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Copy the Story Link