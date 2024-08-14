The Portland Sea Dogs, held scoreless through eight innings, tied the game in the ninth to force extra innings, then squandered a two-run lead in the 10th before securing a 6-4 Eastern League win in 11 innings over the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday in Binghamton, New York.

In the 11th, automatic runner Drew Ehrhard scored on a triple by Alex Binelas to break a 4-4 tie. Binelas scored on a sacrifice fly by Elih Marrero as the Sea Dogs went on to win their fifth straight game.

The Sea Dogs scored two runs in the top of the ninth to force extras. Nathan Hickey doubled to score Jhostynxon Garcia with Portland’s first run. Phillip Sikes came in as a pinch runner for Hickey, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice by Ehrhard.

In the 10th, automatic runner Corey Rosier moved to third on Ahbram Liendo’s groundout before Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer to left field for a 4-2 lead. Wyatt Young’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th brought Binghamton within a run. He then scored on an RBI groundout from Jeremiah Jackson to keep Binghamton alive.

Portland starter Hunter Dobbins threw six shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. He was relieved by Alex Hoppe, who allowed two runs on Young’s two-run single in the seventh.

