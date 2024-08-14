Joey Eon, wrestling coach at Massabesic High, is one of three former wrestlers who will be inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance’s Hall of Fame on Saturday in Freeport.

Eon was a four-time Class A state champion (2006-09) at Massabesic with a career record of 179-19 and three top-four finishes at the New England Championship. This past winter he directed the Mustangs to the state team title.

Also entering the hall for their wrestling accomplishments are Matthew Del Gallo and Connor Sheehan. Del Gallo was a four-time state champ and lost one match in Maine competing for Gardiner, placing fifth in New England in 2008. Sheehan capped his 130-3, three-time state champion career at Fryeburg Academy with the 2013 New England Championship.

Tickets are sold out for the awards ceremony which will take place Saturday, 2:45 p.m., at Mast Landing Brewing Company. The MAWA will also honor its choices for high school coach and wrestler of the year, college wrestler of the year, and the Gary Kent Memorial Academy Scholarship winner.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Two-time champion Naomi Osaka and fellow past U.S. Open winners Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu were given wild cards Wednesday into this year’s tournament.

Osaka won the first of her four Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and took the title again in 2020. But like the other past champions given wild cards by the U.S. Tennis Association, she has missed significant time in recent seasons and was not ranked highly enough to qualify directly for the tournament.

OLYMPICS

WRESTLING: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Paris, the court said Wednesday.

The Indian Olympic Association’s President, P.T. Usha, expressed shock and disappointment at the court’s decision, the Press Trust of India reported.

Phogat was disqualified from the final in the women’s 50-kilogram freestyle category after weighing in 100 grams above the weight limit on Aug. 7. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she was denied a medal. She appealed, requesting credit for the three wins she earned after weighing in successfully on Aug. 6.

SOCCER

UEFA SUPER CUP: Kylian Mbappé pulled on the famous white jersey of Real Madrid for the first time in a competitive match and marked the occasion with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Mbappé, who started and played 82 minutes at the National Stadium in Warsaw, met a pass from Jude Bellingham across the area with a shot into the top corner in the 68th minute.

HOCKEY

NHL: Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the NHL’s leading goal scorer in three of the past four seasons, was named Toronto’s captain on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Matthews succeeds John Tavares, who had worn the “C” for the Maple Leafs since 2019 and is set to become a free agent next summer. Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million extension a year ago that kicks in this season.

CYCLING

WOMEN’S TOUR de FRANCE: Dutch rider Puck Pieterse finished just ahead of defending champion Demi Vollering in a sprint to win the fourth stage of the women’s Tour de France in the rain on Wednesday.

Overall race leader Vollering, Pieterse and Katarzyna Niewiadoma had carved a 30-second lead going into the Belgian city of Liege. Niewiadoma was the first to break for the line, Vollering followed, and Pieterse stayed tucked behind until she made her move as they approached the finish line. Vollering summoned the energy to chase but Pieterse won in a photo finish.

