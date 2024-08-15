Reelect Sen. Angus King

Sen. Angus King is running for reelection against three opponents, and in my opinion, there is no one more qualified or more experienced to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate. As an independent, he has worked tirelessly to promote bipartisan solutions to our biggest problems.

He is a firm advocate for lowering drug and health care costs while expanding accessibility, and he helped pass legislation to cap out-of-pocket prescription costs for seniors and to cap the price of insulin at $35 a month. He has also labored to address the affordable housing crisis and to expand home ownership, which are both serious problems throughout the state.

Sen. King has been a leading supporter of the expansion of broadband — bringing millions of dollars to our state — which has been a game-changer for many people living in rural communities. He is a forceful advocate for expanding veterans’ benefits and has brought funding home for dozens of community programs for veterans.

For all of Maine he pushed for passage of the infrastructure bill, which will fund long-needed repairs to Maine’s roads, bridges, ports and airports. Finally, Sen. King and his office provide excellent constituent services, helping Mainers access federal resources and connecting veterans transitioning from active duty to state and local organizations.

I encourage Maine voters to familiarize themselves with Angus’ accomplishments and positions, and to vote for his reelection to the U.S. Senate.

Bruce Hauptli,

Bath

Tepler for state Senate

Please vote for Denise Tepler for Maine Senate District 24, Sagadahoc County and Dresden. When I consider who I’ll vote for, I look to their values, their experience, their record, and I look for the person who can best serve the needs of the people she’ll represent. Denise Tepler is that candidate.

Denise and I served together in the Maine House for eight years. I know from working so closely with her how dedicated she is to this critical job. I was thrilled to learn that she was running for the Senate to continue her important work.

We all deserve excellent legislative service and that means we need the person who will put in the time, who listens, who has a firm grasp of the issues and who knows from day one how to get things done. Denise has served on multiple committees of the Legislature, giving her a wide range of experience and deep understanding of complex issues. She will put this knowledge to immediate use in the Senate.

Denise Tepler has a proven record of being available and responsive to constituents, both in helping resolve problems they face and in putting forward needed legislation. And, very importantly, she is persistent — she doesn’t give up.

Let’s make sure we have a senator for District 24 who listens, who acts and who we know will do the work we need her to do.

Jay McCreight, former state representative,

Harpswell

