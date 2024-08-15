SOUTH PORTLAND – Gina Lyn Huff, 63, passed away on Aug. 11, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Copy the Story Link