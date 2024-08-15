SACO – Althea finally found peace on Aug. 5, 2024 after a long battle with the effects of cancer treatments.

Growing up in Saco with parents who loved the beach, woods and flower gardens, Althea had an appreciation of nature that was later reflected in her work as a watercolor artist and owning a florist business.

To support her husband in medical school in Chicago, Ill. she worked in speech pathology while raising two young children. Moving to Michigan, she spent many happy years at her home on Little Long Lake and worked as a medical paralegal.

Althea is survived by her daughters Kimberly Doyle of Maine and Tiffany Doyle of Washington; and her sister, Margo Johnson of Maine.

