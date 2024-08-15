STANDISH – Roberta Monson O’Donnell of Standish, and Gainesville, Va. passed away on Aug. 8, 2024 at her home in Standish. She was 89.

She was born in Portland on March 9, 1935. Roberta was the daughter of Viola Georgia (Harrington) Monson and Hollis Curtis Monson, and grew up in Cumberland. Roberta graduated high school from Greely Institute in Cumberland, and from Pierre’s School of Cosmetology in Portland. She married her husband of 63 years, Carl M. O’Donnell, on Feb. 21, 1957, in Dover, N.H. Carl’s work took her to Pennsylvania (1980-1982) and Massachusetts (1982-1992).

Roberta worked as a beautician for most of her career. Among the salons she worked at were Owen Moore, Rines Department Store, and Palmer Kennedy. In later years, she became a cook, then manager of the high school cafeteria in Bedford, Mass. They retired in 1992 and moved to Naples, Fla., and camped on Sebago Lake each summer. She and Carl moved to Auburn in 2013. After Carl’s passing in 2020, Roberta moved to Gainesville, Va. with family and continued to summer in Maine. Roberta loved spending time with her family, and being outdoors. She had a green thumb and enjoyed walking and swimming. She loved the lakes of Maine. She will be missed by the many people whose lives’ she touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 18 at Blanchard Cemetery at 215 Winn Rd., Falmouth. Immediately following the service all are welcome to join us in celebrating her life in Standish.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the O’Donnell family and to sign Roberta’s online guest book.

Copy the Story Link