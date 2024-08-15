Huff, Gina Lyn 63, of South Portland, Aug. 11. Service 11-1 p.m., Aug. 18, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial 11 a.m., Aug. 19, Forest City Cemetery.
Huff, Gina Lyn 63, of South Portland, Aug. 11. Service 11-1 p.m., Aug. 18, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial 11 a.m., Aug. 19, Forest City Cemetery.
